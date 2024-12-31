Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi highlighted the pressing need for mental health support among Assam's students and young professionals during his visit to the historic Auniati Satra in Majuli today.

"In 2025 I wish to see a positive approach towards mental health amongst students and young professionals in Assam," Gogoi wrote on X (formerly Twitter), emphasizing that individuals facing mental health challenges should receive adequate support.

The parliamentarian met with Dr Pithambar Dev Goswami, the xattridhikar (head) of the Auniati Satra, one of Majuli's prominent Vaishnavite monasteries. During the visit, Gogoi reflected on his commitment to public service and cultural values.

"People coping with different mental health issues should get the necessary support to overcome their challenges," Gogoi stated, adding that homes and families must serve as sanctuaries of "safety, love and support."

The MP's focus on mental health comes at a time when psychological well-being among young people has emerged as a significant concern across India, particularly in the post-pandemic era.