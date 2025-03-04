The Guwahati Press Club has condemned Assam Cabinet Minister Ashok Singhal’s recent remarks regarding the Bhaona event organized by journalists, calling them unfortunate and disrespectful to Assam’s rich cultural heritage.

On Monday, a delegation from the Press Club met with Minister Singhal to extend an invitation to the upcoming Bhaona performance. However, during the meeting, the minister reportedly questioned the need for the Press Club to host such an event and allegedly stated that "Bhaona is not secular."

In response, the Journalist Association for Assam (JAFA) has also condemned the minister’s statement, deeming it unacceptable. In an official statement, JAFA’s central committee—comprising President Abhideep Choudhury, Executive President Pankaj Deka, and General Secretary Kunja Mohan Roy—demanded that Minister Singhal retract his comments and issue a formal apology. The association described his remarks as an affront to Assam’s cultural traditions and urged him to exercise caution in future statements.

The Guwahati Press Club, which has invited individuals from all sectors, including political and non-political organizations, has called on Minister Singhal to clarify his stance. The organization emphasized the importance of respecting the legacy of Srimanta Sankardeva’s Bhaona tradition and reaffirmed its commitment to upholding Assam’s cultural values.