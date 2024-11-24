Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) President and Assam Minister Atul Bora praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership following the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance's resounding win in the Maharashtra assembly elections. In a post on X, Bora called the victory a testament to the people's overwhelming trust in Modi’s governance and vision.

"On behalf of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), I extend heartiest congratulations to the Mahayuti Alliance (BJP, NCP, Shiv Sena) on its resounding victory in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections," Bora stated. This landslide win is a testament to the people's tremendous faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he added.

Bora also commended the people of Maharashtra for reaffirming their belief in the alliance's agenda for progress and prosperity. He highlighted the global recognition of Modi’s “visionary approach” and its impact on shaping India’s future.

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, which includes the BJP, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction), won 230 of the 288 assembly seats. The BJP secured 132 seats, Shiv Sena 57, and the NCP 41. The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) suffered a severe blow, with the Congress winning only 16 seats, Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) 20, and Sharad Pawar’s NCP(SP) just 10.

Prime Minister Modi celebrated the victory at the BJP headquarters, crediting the people of Maharashtra for rejecting "negative and dynastic politics." He criticized the Congress, calling it a "parasitic party" that not only struggles to win elections independently but also undermines its allies.