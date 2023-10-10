Assam cabinet minister Pijush Hazarika has filed a Rs 10 crore defamation suit against Congress leader Kamalakhya De Purkayastha for allegedly making derogatory statements against the former.

Earlier Pijush Hazarika on September 1 slammed state Congress leader Kamalakhya Purkayastha and asserted that the latter's deeds, if spoken out, would disgust anyone.

This comes after Kamalakhya Purkayastha made a remark claiming that "Syndicate raj" will continue in the state till Himanta Biswa Sarma is the chief minister.



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Speaking to the media, Pijush Hazarika said, "I do want to speak much about Kamalakhya Purkayastha because he has a very bad past...he was accused in one such incident that if I say only one word you all will be disgusted."

Further Hazarika asserted that Kamalakhya Purkayastha often visits his official residence and takes something the other.

