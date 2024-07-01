Assam minister Pijush Hazarika expressed his outrage over threats made by an individual from a "particular community". The person in question has openly called for the gherao (encirclement) of the Lakhimpur Police Station on July 6 and has threatened to mobilise large groups to disrupt normal life from July 6 to 10.

Hazarika shared a part of a Facebook live session, where the man, identified as Mufti Makibar Rehman (as per his username on Facebook) was seen giving open threats to protest outside the police station.

Hazarika has questioned the "audacity" of these threats, which according to the minister, stem from an incident during Eid when a member of the minority community made a benign appeal to refrain from cow sacrifices.

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In his post on X, Hazarika condemned the escalation of this situation, stating, "Look at the audacity! This person belonging to a special community is giving open threat to gherao Lakhimpur Police Station on July 6. He is also threatening to come out with a large number of people from July 6 to 10 and disrupt normal life."

Look at the audacity!



This person belonging to a special community is giving Open Threat to gherao Lakhimpur Police Station on July 6. He is also threatening to come out with large number of people from July 6 to 10 and disrupt normal life.



All this because during Eid, a… pic.twitter.com/iOeIqdFxE1 — Pijush Hazarika (@Pijush_hazarika) July 1, 2024

The minister further expressed his disbelief at how a simple appeal for compassion towards animals could lead to such extreme reactions.

"It is unimaginable that such a benign appeal could flare hatred that he is now challenging @assampolice in a live video and calling for violence," Hazarika added.

In his post, Hazarika further questioned, "Is this where Assam is going today?" calling for reflection and action to maintain peace and order in the state.

The Assam Police are believed to be aware of the threats and are taking necessary precautions to prevent any disruption of public order.