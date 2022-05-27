GOHPUR: Emphasizing the need for education to overcome hardships, Assam Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika today appealed the tea community people to send their children to schools.

Making an address in Helem, he urged the parents to send their children to the newly-opened 'adarsh' schools opened by the government in tea estates to accelerate the development engine.

Speaking after inaugurating an 'adarsh vidyalaya' at the Brahmajan estate, Hazarika lauded Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his far-sightedness and opined that the new schools will play a huge role in uplifting the tea tribe community.

He said that the Chief Minister is planning for the upliftment of the various communities in Assam and after the opening of adarsh schools in 119 schools in a first phase, plans are afoot to open schools in a further 200 estates.

Sarma also earmarked Rs. 850 crore for the development of road infrastructure in the tea estates, Minister Hazarika said.

Hazarika also said that school drop outs opting to re-join these new schools is a good omen.

Hazarika, accompanied by Gohpur MLA Utpal Bora, today inaugurated 'adarsh vidyalayas' in as many as three tea estates (Brahmajan, Helem, and NA Ghagara) in Gohpur.