Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has imposed a ban on mobile phones in Cabinet meetings. The decision comes after a senior Cabinet minister from Lower Assam, sitting near the CM during a recent meeting, took a call on his mobile phone while a serious discussion was ongoing.

The incident said to have irked the CM, prompting the immediate order.

The Cabinet Cell has since issued a directive to all personal secretaries of ministers and senior-most secretaries, instructing them to ensure that mobile phones are kept outside the Cabinet room before entering meetings.

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The letter, dated December 10, highlights that this new protocol is crucial for maintaining focus and preserving the decorum of the state's highest decision-making body.

The letter further states, "As discussed in the last Cabinet meeting, mobile phones are not allowed inside the Cabinet room during meetings. This measure is essential to ensure the undivided attention of all members and maintain the integrity of the discussions."