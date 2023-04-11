A minor lost his life after being accidentally strangled by his mother's 'dupatta' while playing at their home in Assam's Golaghat region.

On April 11 morning, the incident was reported in the district's Moukhowa neighbourhood.

Julfiq Ahmed, the dead minor, has been identified. According to sources, while playing, his neck became wrapped in his mother's 'dupatta' (veil) and strangled.

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He was brought to a local hospital after the event, but he was proclaimed dead on arrival.

Recently, two little brothers perished in Assam's Morigaon area after falling into a lake while playing nearby.

The event was reported from the Patekibari neighbourhood of Mayong, where the siblings were playing when they fell into Digholi Beel and drowned.

Jahidul Islam (6) and Farida Sultana (6) were recognised as the deceased minors (3).

