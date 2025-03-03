A minor girl is receiving treatment for severe injuries, including a fractured thigh bone, at Kokrajhar Medical College and Hospital following an alleged sexual assault incident in the Bangaldoba area, bordering Kokrajhar and Dhubri districts. The incident occurred at a brick kiln where the victim's family had been working for the past four months.



According to reports, the young girl was allegedly sexually assaulted and subsequently abandoned in a nearby forested area by a 16-year-old male, also employed at the same brick kiln. The victim's younger sister reportedly witnessed the assault, stating that the accused dragged the victim into the jungle. When the victim failed to return to the family's quarters by evening, her mother initiated a search, ultimately locating her daughter in a distressed state within the forest.





The victim's family who hail from Chakrasila under the jurisdiction of Kokrajhar Police Station, had arrived at the brick kiln near Kokrajhar-Dhubri border, four months ago.



The victim's mother alleges that the accused sexually assaulted her daughter and inflicted severe injuries, including a fractured thigh bone, by striking her with a large stone. The incident has triggered widespread condemnation and calls for a thorough investigation. Local authorities have yet to release an official statement regarding the progress of the investigation.





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