Assam's Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh took strong action by removing Inspector (UB) Biman Roy from the Assam Police on June 29. Ever since then, the suspended police officer Biman Roy was absconding and arrested today as per the reports emerged on July 6.

This suspension decision follows an unsavoury episode involving the inspector, which has caused grief and dismay across the whole police family.

Prior to the dismissal, DGP GP Singh had announced that the suspended inspector, accused of taking an objectionable photo of a young girl in Nalbari, was absconding. He urged anyone with information about his whereabouts to come forward, promising suitable rewards.

The case originated when a minor girl filed a complaint against the police officer, alleging that he clicked nude pictures of her and harassed her in the presence of other officials inside the lock-up. The incident occurred at Ghograpar Police Station in Nalbari.

Inspector Biman Roy, who served as the former OC of Ghograpar Police Station, is the prime suspect in the case registered under various sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act. Following the victim's FIR, the DGP assured that the strongest lawful action would be taken against the sub-inspector if found guilty.

To gather firsthand information, DGP GP Singh directed DIG CWR Brajenjit Sigha to visit the police station and submit a report. According to the FIR, the incident occurred on the night of June 26, after the girl had eloped with her lover and was apprehended by the police.

The victim alleged that the SI forced her to undress and took several nude photos while making obscene gestures. Despite informing a woman police official the next morning, she claimed she was asked to remain silent about the incident.