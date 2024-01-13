Assam cabinet minister Pijush Hazarika has called the much talked about Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra as an 'Anyay Yatra.'

Speaking to reporters today, Hazarika said that Congress party's much hyped Yatra is actually an Anyay (injustice) Yatra and said that it is a Yatra culminating all the injustices they have meted out to people.

"This is an Anyay Yatra. How can it be a Nyay Yatra? This is an Anyay Yatra of all the injustices they have meted out to people year after year. Had they not meted out injustice then they would have still been winning throughout the country. They have meted out injustice for sixty to sixty five years, now they are taking out a Nyay Yatra. How can that be? Hence I don't think there is any significance of this Yatra in Assam," said Hazarika.

The Assam minister also said that the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will be a major flop in Assam and will see worst results in the entire country.

"I don't think lakhs of people or thousands of people will come out and join the Yatra. Of all the programmes that they will hold in the country, the worst results will come out in Assam. The most flop Anyay Yatra will be in Assam," said Hazarika.

The Yatra, to be led by Rahul Gandhi and other top Congress leaders, is slated to reach Assam on January 18 after being flagged off from Manipur capital Imphal on January 14.

The eight-day Assam leg of the Yatra will continue till January 25 and cover 17 districts of the state, party sources said.

Congress has said that the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will be taken out for economic, social and political justice of the people of the country.