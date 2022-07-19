A horrific incident took place on Tuesday morning at the Lepetkata Tea Garden factory in Dibrugarh. A young woman working in the factory accidentally got stuck inside the dryer machine of the tea garden and sustained serious injuries.

The crush, tear, curl (CTC) machine of the factory completely removed the hair and skin of a young woman while working for Laxmi Tea Company in Leppetkata Tea Garden. The incident took place at around 8.30am.

The woman has been identified as 22-years-old Maina Nayak. She was sent to Guwahati by air ambulance for better treatment. The woman is stated to be in a critical condition.

Till now the Lepetkata Tea Garden factory authorities have not furnished any statement on the incident neither have they taken any initiative to help Maina Nayak.

The Assam Tea Tribe Students Association responded in this regard and issued a memorandum to the district collector to conduct a proper inquiry.