An All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MLA of the Assam legislative assembly has been accused of kidnapping and physically abusing a girl from the Barpeta district.

The accused MLA has been identified as Ashraful Hussain.

Following the allegation, a complaint has been filed by the victim girl at the Dispur Police Station, claiming a person identified as Ritul Hussain along with some of his friends had allegedly abducted her from Barpeta.

As per the girl’s version, Ritul was an associate of Ashraful Hussain and was forcefully brought to the MLA hostel in the Assam Secretariat where she was physically and mentally abused for a long period of time.

She further alleged that she was forced to sign a marriage agreement.

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Speaking to the media, the father of the victim said, "Ritul Hussain forcefully abducted my daughter while she was going to college for examination."

"After a lot of hues and crying we found our daughter and got to know the main culprit behind the abduction is AIUDF MLA Ashraful Hussain," added the victim's father,

The father of the victim also claimed that the Chenga MLA used to pay his aide money to conceive the crime which was again brought to notice by the victim.

The accused also claimed that from January 25 to January 27 were staying in MLA Ashraful Hussain's hostel following which they were released after repeated phone calls from a person from Chenga.

Reacting to the allegation, Ashraful Hussain, MLA of Chenga constituency in Assam’s Barpeta district has rubbished all allegations levelled against him and claimed that he is neither mentally nor physically involved in the incident.

Speaking to media persons on the incident, he said, “People of my constituency have full faith in me, therefore they had elected me as their representative. I have lots of work to do for the people of my constituency rather than getting involved in this kind of inhumane act.”

“These are fake allegations levelled against me. I have also decided that I will file a defamation case against the family who has tried to tarnish my image. And if I am found guilty, I am ready for any kind of punishment,” the Chenga MLA added.

Commenting on Ritul Hussain, the person who had allegedly abducted the girl, Ashraful said, “Ritul Hussain is one of my good acquaintances, but that does not mean that I am involved in the crime. The whole incident actually encircles around the love affair of a boy and a girl.”

The MLA further said, “It is true that Ritul and the girl had come to my residence at the MLA hostel in Dispur and left my place.”

On the otherhand, BJP MLA Prasanta Phukan said, "It is very unfortunate if this is indeed the case with a public representative. He is a well-known MLA and should not be like this. If it is indeed important action should be taken against him."

The Chenga MLA shot into the limelight when he started writing poetry in his dialect, his poems spoke about what the community was going through, about their struggle for identity and citizenship.