Assam Congress MLA Debabrata Saikia today writing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged him to release an order to review recent constructions of Indian Railways in geo-sensitive zones of North East India to prevent more mishaps like the landslide in Manipur’s Noney district which has killed at least 37.

Holding the railway authorities culpable for the mishap, Saikia said: “…it was pretty evident that the concerned authority of Indian railways was not following the disaster management protocols adequately, because of which, the incident took such an unfortunate turn and took away the lives of the sole breadwinners of at least 8 families of Assam.

Pointing out that at least seven people from Assam, including one Army personnel, were killed in the landslide, Saikia added that 5 people hailing from Assam have been rescued, out of which two are hospitalized.

The Nazira MLA, who is also the leader of the Opposition in Assam, also asked the PM to release Rs 2.5 million for the families of the deceased.

“By this letter, I would like to draw your attention to immediately release the Prime Minister's Relief Funds to the families of the deceased workers and an amount of 25 Lakhs to be paid to them,” said Saikia, adding that a sum of Rs one million should be paid to those who escaped with injuries.

As you are already informed about the massive landslide at a Territorial Army Camp in Manipur's Noney district, which has already been considered the most devastating disaster in Manipur in recent times

A railway engineer and 11 other construction staff from Assam are still missing.