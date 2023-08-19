The vehicle of MLA Prashant Phukan was targeted in an attack on August 19 in Dibrugarh.The assailants, reportedly led by Madan Shah and comprising a group of around 200 individuals, engaged in a clash that escalated into a heated situation.

The incident took place in Dibrugarh, where a gathering of local officials and authorities was taking place at the DMB. The meeting, attended by MLA Prashant Phukan, Chairman of the Dibrugarh Nagar Board (DNB), Vice Chairman, and Ward Commissioners, was reportedly disrupted by the actions of a group of street vendors led by Madan Shah.

As tensions escalated, the situation spiraled into an altercation involving the group led by Shah and the officials present at the meeting. Reports indicate that the attack extended to both ward Commissioners and other officials who were in attendance.

The unrest reached a critical point when the vehicle of MLA Prashant Phukan was allegedly obstructed during the incident. A First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged against Madan Shah and other individuals associated with the confrontation.

Meanwhile, the municipality has threatened to halt its operations if the individuals responsible for the attack are not apprehended within the next 24 hours.