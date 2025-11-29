Assam MLA Sherman Ali suspended again for disrupting Assembly proceedings

Assam MLA Sherman Ali Ahmed was suspended from the Assembly for a brief period on November 29 after he disrupted proceedings during the Question Hour.

Ahmed, who represents the Congress, had sought to raise a Point of Order, prompting Speaker Biswajit Daimary to ask him to specify the rule under which he wished to intervene.

Despite repeated directions from the Chair, Ahmed continued speaking without citing the relevant rule, leading the Speaker to order his suspension for some time.

Ahmed, along with Congress MLA Nurul Huda, had earlier been suspended for the entire ongoing Winter Session on Tuesday following recommendations of the Privilege Committee over alleged mistreatment of Deputy Speaker Numal Momin. Their suspension, however, was revoked on Friday after legislators from various parties appealed for reconsideration.

The fresh suspension on Saturday came just a day after Ahmed’s reinstatement, underscoring continued tensions in the House during the Winter Session.