In a major setback to Congress Party , more than 150 Congress workers and party bearers joined Bharatiya Janata Party in Gohpur. It is to be mentioned that Gohpur is also the constituency of former Congress President Ripun Bora who is currently the President of Trinamool Congress, Assam.The congress party workers joined the saffron party in the presence of BJP MLA Utpal Bora in East Dubia Gram Panchayat of Gahpur.



While speaking to reporters BJP MLA Utpal Bora said that the Congress party workers were unhappy with their leaders and their party’s ideology.



“They have joined BJP because they believe that they can serve people only if they are in our party.”, Bora added.

He said that Congress knows nothing about development and BJP is the only party where everyone toils day and night to serve the people of country and to bring change in the society.



Earlier on December 14 , Four MLAs from Meghalaya joined the Bhartiya Janta Party at the party headquarters in New Delhi. They were inducted into the party in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and other senior party leaders.

Among these MLAs, Ferlin Sangma and Benedic Marak are from the National People's Party (NPP) and HM Shangpliang from TMC. Samuel Sangma is an Independent.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarma said the MLAs joined the BJP reimposing their faith in the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said, the party will definitely benefit from political experience of these MLAs of the current Meghalaya Constituent Assembly.

He said their experience will further strengthen the party's bid for the upcoming assembly elections in the state next year.