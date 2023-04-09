Satyajit Bordoloi, a 27-year-old footballer from Morigaon Awajari, has been welcomed back to his hometown with open arms after winning the best player award while playing for Karnataka in the Tournament of The Santosh Trophy held in Saudi Arabia.

Bordoloi, who played as the goalkeeper for Karnataka, impressed football lovers across the country with his exceptional performance in the tournament, including the final match where Karnataka defeated Meghalaya to clinch the trophy.

Despite being a talented footballer, Bordoloi had faced numerous obstacles in his journey to represent his home state of Assam in football. However, his determination and rigorous training paid off as he was finally able to fulfill his dream of playing for Assam.

Upon his return to his hometown in Aujari, Saranpar, Bordoloi was given a warm welcome by various party organizations and football enthusiasts who cheered him on and congratulated him on his achievements.

Bordoloi's success is not only a personal victory but also a source of inspiration for aspiring footballers in the region.