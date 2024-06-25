In a landmark judgment, Tutu Deka, accused in the Morigaon Police Station Case No-92/2020, has been sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for life under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act by the Additional Sessions Judge cum Special Judge (POCSO) in Morigaon.

The court, presided over by N. A. Ahmed, delivered the verdict on June 25 concluding a case that had been ongoing since 2020. Tutu Deka, son of Dhaneswar Deka from 2 No. Naramari village in the Dharamtul area of Morigaon district, was found guilty of multiple grave offenses, including charges under sections 302, 376 AB, and 201 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) alongside the POCSO Act.

According to court documents, Deka has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the remainder of his natural life and fined Rs. 20,000 under Section 6 of the POCSO Act. Additionally, he received a concurrent life sentence and a Rs. 20,000 fine under Section 302 of the IPC. For the charges under Section 201 of the IPC, Deka was sentenced to seven years of rigorous imprisonment and an additional Rs. 20,000 fine, with a further six months of rigorous imprisonment if the fine is not paid.

The commitment warrant, issued as per Assam Schedule VIII, Form No. 262 High Court Criminal Process No. 37, mandates the transfer of Deka to the custody of the Superintendent of the District Jail at Morigaon, where he will serve his sentences concurrently. The judgment emphasizes the seriousness of the offenses and aims to set a precedent for the strict enforcement of laws protecting children.