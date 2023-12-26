A youth from Assam's Morigaon district was arrested for hurting religious feelings and promoting hate, police sources said on Monday.

The youth has been identified as Arif Hussain, a resident of Mikirbheta.

The accused was apprehended by Morigaon Police with assistance from CID, Assam for his communal post against religious sentiment.

The youth is currently in the custody of Morigaon Mikirbheta police.



This is a developing story.