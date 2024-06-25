Gaurav Gogoi, a Congress MP from Assam, on June 25, levelled serious accusations against the National Testing Agency (NTA), claiming it is 'single handedly' responsible for eroding public trust in India's examination system. In a tweet, Gogoi highlighted concerns about the agency's autonomy and accountability.

The MP pointed out that despite using government symbols, the NTA functions as a private entity. This arrangement, according to Gogoi, leaves students' futures in the hands of an organisation that operates with significant independence but limited oversight. "The fate of students is decided by an agency which enjoyed full autonomy and no accountability," Gogoi stated.

The National Testing Agency is single handedly responsible for the erosion of faith from India’s public examinations. Despite using the government symbol, the NTA operates as a private body. The fate of students is decided by an agency which enjoyed full autonomy and no… pic.twitter.com/9Kqn0wV4Es — Gaurav Gogoi (@GauravGogoiAsm) June 25, 2024

Gogoi also raised questions about the NTA's relationships with other educational institutions. "Reports suggest that the NTA's association with other institutions like the Jawaharlal Nehru University was brokered by people who were handpicked by this government, without any due diligence," Gogoi alleged.

The congressman's critique extended to broader systemic issues, suggesting that those entrusted with safeguarding the education system are instead contributing to its decline. These allegations come amid ongoing debates about the transparency and fairness of India's educational assessment processes.