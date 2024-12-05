The Assam government’s decision to ban beef consumption in restaurants, hotels, and public places has been met with mixed reactions. Rajya Sabha MP from Assam, Rameswar Teli, expressed his support for the move, thanking Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for the decision. "This is good, and I would like to thank the CM of Assam. This was decided in the cabinet meeting yesterday," Teli said.

BJP leader Pratul Shah Deo also welcomed the move, pointing out that Congress had previously called for such a ban during by-polls when there were allegations of beef distribution. He urged Congress to accept the decision, emphasizing that it was made in the interest of all, including the opposition.

However, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi dismissed any political motives behind the decision. She stated, "That's a decision for the Government to make. There is nothing political about it. What is important to note is that the CM continues to hope to get some political brownie points based on some accusations that he has levied against the Opposition."

"So, it is a choice that he had to make and he has made the choice. But if he is trying to derive any political benefit out of it, he should remember that as in charge of Jharkhand, he just managed to lose an election when he made it about Hindus vs Muslims," she added.

On the other hand, Congress MLA Sherman Ali Ahmed criticised the ban, accusing the state government of following the principles of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and attacking the Constitution. "The Constitution guarantees the freedom to choose one’s food and dress, and this decision goes against that,” he said.

The decision to ban beef consumption across the state was announced by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday.

The move is an extension of the Assam Cattle Preservation Act, which was passed in 2021 and successfully restricted cattle slaughter. Sarma clarified that while the previous decision only restricted beef consumption near temples, the new directive applies to all public places, including hotels, restaurants, and public functions.