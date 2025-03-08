A migrant worker, who had been on the run for two years after being accused in a theft case in Meghalaya, has been arrested in Perumbavoor near here, police said on Saturday.

A special investigation team led by Perumbavoor ASP Shakti Singh Arya arrested Ranjan Boro Gain, 28, a native of Dibrugarh in Assam.

He had escaped from police custody after being arrested in connection with a theft case registered at Nongpoh police station in Meghalaya’s Ri Bhoi district in 2020.

Based on a tip-off received by District Police Chief Vaibhav Saxena, the investigation team tracked him down to a plywood company in the Vallam area of Perumbavoor and took him into custody, they added.

The Ernakulam rural police handed over the accused to the Meghalaya Police.



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