The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a supplementary charge sheet against an accused in connection with Maoist activities in the state of Assam.

The NIA has filed a supplementary charge sheet against Samrat Chakraborty alias Nirman alias Nilkamal Sikdar, a Bengal resident.

According to the NIA, Chakraborty has been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

According to the NIA, investigations have revealed that the accused was an active member of the CPI-Maoist.

"He was a part of the CPI(Maoist) leadership's conspiracy to expand its organisational set-up and operational base in Assam," the NIA said.

"He stayed at various hideouts in Assam's Cachar district with the intention of expanding and strengthening the CPI(Maoist) organisation and worked as a link between the leadership of the CPI(Maoist) organisation in different regions," NIA continued.

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