The Electricity Regulatory Commission of Assam on january 3 said that there will be no hike in electricity rates before March, 2023. As per reports , the commission will take decision after receiving opinions from people.

General public, parties and organizations can file their complaints through online mode at the Electricity Regulatory Commission portal till January 22.

The commission is likely to hear the case and make a decision in early March.

Notably, the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) had proposed to increase electricity rates by Re. 1 per unit in the state.APDCL took the decision to ensure reliable supply and to provide better services to customer.

Earlier on December,2022 APDCL had hiked the power bill by 30 paise with effect from November 2022.The new tariff was applicable from December month.

In this regard, the power distribution company had issued directives on December 9.In November last year, APDCL had announced that an additional 79 paise per unit will be levied on energy consumption for three months, from November to January next year, as a Fuel and Power Purchase Price Adjustment (FPPPA).

However, the APDCL withdrew the same on November 26 and again on December 9, the company levied FPPPA at 30 paise per unit and issued a notice regarding the same.

''It is decided to levy the Fuel and Power Purchase Price Adjustment (FPPPA) at 30 paise per unit (kWh) to all categories of consumers from the month of December 2022 (energy consumed during November 2022," the notice read.

However, consumers were ignorant of the APDCL flip-flop on FPPPA and they only came to know about the changes after they received the power will of November in December 2022.