A large-scale land scam has emerged in Gauripur town, where 26 kathas of land belonging to the Dhubri District Regulated Market Committee were allegedly sold off through illegal means. Former secretary of the committee, Sanwar Hussain, along with officials from the Dhubri Revenue Circle Office, has been accused of orchestrating the fraudulent transaction, raising serious concerns about corruption in the district's land administration.

According to complaints, the alleged scam took place during the final phase of Hussain’s tenure as secretary. Reports suggest that he colluded with the then Circle Officer, Lat Mandal, and other revenue officials to falsely classify the committee’s land as government khas land and sell it to private individuals for a substantial sum.

Sources indicate that Hussain initially gathered applications from individuals claiming occupancy rights over the land. He then submitted a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to the Gauripur Circle Officer and requested an official land survey. The survey covered 103 bighas and two kathas of the committee’s land, which has been in existence since 1977.

Following this, Hussain and Lat Mandal allegedly manipulated land records, facilitating the illegal transfer of 26 kathas to two individuals. The fraudulent sale has triggered widespread anger among local residents, who assert that the land has always belonged to the committee and includes sections within the town’s drainage system.

Despite a formal complaint being lodged with the district commissioner on March 30, 2024, no substantial action has been taken against the accused, fueling suspicions of administrative inaction or collusion. Locals are now demanding a thorough investigation into the scam and stringent action against those responsible.