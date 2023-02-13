A doctor of a government hospital in Assam’s Cachar district was verbally abused by a group of people in the hospital premises in Udharbond Block Primary Health Centre. The woman doctor identified as Dr Dixita Nath alleged on social media that she was assaulted and verbally by a group of 20 people.

Taking to Twitter, the doctor alleged that ﻿the people created ruckus in the hospital demanding ambulance. She even claimed that there was no security in the hospital when the incident happened.

She wrote on Twitter “While on duty today at Udharbond BPHC 20+ people gathered around me and were verbally abusing & creating ruckus why there isn't ambulance. 108 was called n was already on way. ZERO SECURITY DURING HOURS. Plz help prevent violence against drs @gpsinghips @nhm_assam @dccachar”.

While on duty today at udharbond bphc 20+ people gathered around me and were verbally abusing & creating ruckus why there isn't ambulance. 108 was called n was already on way. ZERO SECURITY DURING HOURS. Plz help prevent violence against drs @gpsinghips @nhm_assam @dccachar — Dr. Dikshita (@conscious_medic) February 11, 2023

Meanwhile, Assam DGP GP Singh reacting to the incident has ordered action against the perpetrators and said that all the culprits involved will be punished as per law.

Earlier on January 5, Dr Bablu Das, a doctor working at Barpeta Civil Hospital in Kolgachia, was physically assaulted.

Meanwhile, the three attackers have been arrested by the Kolgachia police.

As per reports, the incident took place at Barpeta Civil Hospital in Kolgachia wherein one doctor identified as Dr Babul Das was physically assaulted by the patient's relatives.

The incident of physical assault on a working doctor has triggered adverse reactions across Kolgachia.

It is to be noted that when the relative of the patient asked Dr Babul Das about Dr Zakir Hussain, a doctor in the maternity department, to this, Dr Bablu Das replied with the details, while the patient's relatives physically attacked the doctor in a fit of rage and alleged that the attendants where not addressed properly.

Speaking to the media, the victim's doctor said, "4-5 people came and enquired about Dr Zakir Hussain and replied to visit the next room if not enquire the reception area."

Further, the doctor claimed that the miscreants banged on the door wherein female patients were been examined and charged him claiming, the doctor's attitude was not presentable and started to hit him.

As per police the accused had previous criminal records and served jail in other cases also.

Speaking to the media, Dr Nazirul Islam, the superintendent of the hospital, said Dr Bablu Das answered the questions of the questioners properly and was still clueless about they this incident happened.