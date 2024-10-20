Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on October 20 said that a Bangladeshi infiltrator, identified as Mohibulla, was apprehended near the International border in Karimganj. The swift action taken by the state's security forces, including the Assam Police and the Border Security Force (BSF), resulted in the immediate repatriation of the individual across the border.

Expressing gratitude for the diligent efforts of the security personnel, Chief Minister Sarma emphasized the commitment of Assam's law enforcement agencies to maintain vigilance and protect the state's borders. "Our forces are alert 24/7 to thwart all infiltration attempts along the border," he said.

Earlier on October 19, Chief Minister Sarma said that the state police successfully apprehended another Bangladeshi national attempting illegal infiltration in Karimganj district. The individual, identified as Md. Arif, was also sent back across the border. In a statement on social media, Sarma praised the efforts of the Assam Police, stating, "Our personnel are fully alert to thwart such infiltration attempts in the Indo-Bangladesh border."

This successful operation follows an earlier incident on September 23, when Assam Police apprehended four Bangladeshi infiltrators at the Indo-Bangladesh border in Karimganj district. The individuals—Sohil Hawladar, Shah Alam, Sourab Hawladar, and Md Kawsar—were taken into custody as part of the state's enhanced security measures. Chief Minister Sarma applauded the action taken by the Assam Police, reiterating, "In yet another successful pushback operation of illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators, Assam Police managed to apprehend and send back to Bangladesh individuals through the Karimganj border."

On September 22, Assam Police and the Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended two illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators in separate instances, demonstrating the commitment of security forces in Assam to monitor and maintain strict vigilance at the international border against illegal infiltration. Expressing gratitude for the diligent efforts of the security personnel, Chief Minister Sarma emphasized the ongoing challenges faced in ensuring national security. "Our forces are alert 24/7 to thwart all infiltration attempts along the border," he said.