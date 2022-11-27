In a shocking incident, one person was killed in a horrific road accident in Udarbond in Cachar district of Assam on November 26.

The incident happened after a speeding autorickshaw hit the back of a truck which was parked along the road.

The deceased has been identified as Debu Das (25), a resident of Silchar's Schenkudi Road.

Debu rammed into a parked truck when he was returning to his residence in Pangram on November 26 night.

Due to the impact of the collision, the police Udarbond police could not recover the body from inside the auto rickshaw after making several attempts.

Later, the Police informed the SDRF forces, who managed to retrieve the dead body and it was sent to Silchar Medical College Hospital for a final investigation.

Earlier, in August, 2022 at least three persons lost their lives in a horrific road accident in Cachar district.

The accident took place when a vehicle collided with a truck head on.

The car involved in the accident was carrying officials of the Jeevan Misson work.