A single person Committee of Inquiry has been formed to investigate the Mukroh firing incident on December 27.

The inquiry will be headed by the retired Gauhati High Court Judge Rumi Kumari Phukan who a month back had gone to the Dongkamukam in West Karbi Anglong to investigate the firing incident.

The Committee has served notices to all persons and organisation, having knowledge of the facts related to the incident to appear and submit the statement to the committee.

In this regard, the committee has also issued a public notice, wherein, it said, ''Notice is hereby given to all persons/organizations having knowledge of the facts and circumstances relating to the above incident to appear and submit the statement at the date/time/venue mentioned below, which should be accompanied by an affidavit in support of the facts stated therein by them together with the list of documents if any, on which they propose to reply and the originals or true copies of such documents in their possession or control and state the name (s) and address (es) from whom the remaining documents may be obtained''.

Last month, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) took cognizance of the firing incident in Meghalaya's Mukroh village which took place on November 22.

In a bid to avoid such incidents in the future, the NHRC had asked the Union Home Secretary and the Chief Secretary of Assam, to suggest measures in areas of border disputes between neighbouring states.

To avoid such incidents in the future, on December 20, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma had said that the Border Outpost (BoP) will be set up in Mukroh and not in Barato.

“The BoP has been sanctioned now and people have been sent in fact in Mukroh already, about 30 people were posted a platoon was posted there and now that has been regularized, so which means now it's a permanent post”, he said while speaking to reporters after the cabinet meeting in Shillong.

Sangma further informed that constant communication happened at the Chief Minister’s level over the situation at Mukroh village.

“I have had multiple discussions with the Chief Minister of Assam in the last two days and we are also we are also going to have more discussions in the next coming days also”, Sangma had said after the Cabinet Meeting.

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