The alleged mastermind behind a massive online trading scam, Mintu Das—also known as Rohit Chandra Das—was presented before the CBI Special Court in Chandmari, Guwahati, after being apprehended in Delhi on December 3.

Mintu, who had been evading arrest for nearly two months, was on the run following the registration of a case against him at the Bhangagarh police station in September. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) subsequently filed case RC15/2024, leading to an intensified manhunt that culminated in his arrest.

The accused faces multiple charges, including criminal conspiracy (IPC Section 120B), criminal breach of trust (IPC Section 406), cheating (IPC Section 420), and violations of the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes (BUDS) Act, 2019, under sections 21a, 21b, 21c, and 23.

Investigations revealed Mintu's fraudulent activities through his association with the Indian Institute of Banking & Information Technology (IIBIT). Since January this year, he had fled Assam to evade legal action.

The court has remanded him to judicial custody, with his next hearing scheduled for December 26. The scam is believed to have defrauded numerous investors across the state, prompting authorities to pursue further investigations into his operations.



Also read: Proud checkmate moment: Assam CM hails D Gukesh's historic victory as youngest world chess champion