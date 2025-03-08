Opposition parties in Assam have urged the government to introduce a special package for ‘chars’—riverine islands—arguing that these areas lack essential services such as education and healthcare.

However, the government countered that char areas are already benefiting from various schemes, making a special package unnecessary. The demand was raised in the Assembly by Congress MLA Abdul Batin Khandakar, who moved a resolution highlighting the developmental disparities in these regions.

Khandakar pointed out that the predominantly Bengal-Muslim population in char areas faces challenges due to inadequate infrastructure, a low literacy rate, and limited economic opportunities. He stressed the need to improve education and create job opportunities, also noting that a high population growth rate is linked to low literacy levels.

Congress MLA Abdur Rasheed Mandal echoed these concerns, calling for an updated survey of char areas and a dedicated budget allocation for their development. Supporting the demand, AIUDF legislator Ashraful Hussain highlighted that the last socio-economic survey of these regions was conducted in 2003.

"Conducting a new survey is not a difficult task. A team of MLAs, with administrative support, can complete it," Hussain suggested.



Also Read: Himanta Biswa Sarma announces pontoon bridge and electrification for Rani Chapori’s development

AIUDF MLA Rafiqul Islam raised the issue of land rights, emphasizing that mere land surveys under the Basundhara 4.0 initiative would not suffice. "Land allotment is essential—granting land rights could solve half of the problems faced by char residents," he asserted.

To address low literacy rates and inadequate healthcare, Islam also proposed special allowances for government officials working in char, remote, and hill areas.

Responding on behalf of the Minority Affairs Minister, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary revealed that several central welfare funds for minorities had been delayed due to pending utilization certificates (UCs) dating back to 2008.

"We have been working to clear these backlogs, and many certificates have been submitted over the last three years. As more UCs are processed, additional funds will be released," he explained.

Patowary acknowledged the unique challenges faced by char areas, particularly annual floods and erosion, and said the state has requested special consideration from the Centre. However, he maintained that existing schemes in education, health, and welfare were sufficient and ruled out the need for a separate package.

Following the government’s response, Khandakar withdrew his resolution but urged the administration to prioritize reducing high school drop-out rates and raising awareness about population control in char areas.