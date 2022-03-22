The rhino census is now being conducted in all rhino breeding sites of Assam. From March 19th to March 21st, the census was held in Assam's Orang National Park.

There were 125 one-horned rhinos in all. There are 43 males, 49 females, 10 unidentified, and 23 calves. Since the latest census in 2018, the rhino population in the National Park has grown by 24 percent. Furthermore, the Park was divided into 16 parts for the rhino census.

Amit Sahai, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forests Force, informed G Plus that the rhino census is currently being conducted at the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, and that it will be done at the Kaziranga National Park from March 26 to 28.