Over fifteen thousand people in Barpeta on Saturday (December 28) received new ration cards under the Government of Assam's Food Security Act, 2013. The main distribution event held in the Barpeta Legislative Assembly Constituency (LAC) was attended by Minister for Sports and Youth Welfare, Welfare for Minorities, Public Works Buildings of GAD and National Highways Nandita Garlosa, District Commissioner Rohan Kumar Jha, and other key officials.

Making an address, Minister Nandita Garlosa explained to beneficiaries how they can avail of facilities through the ration cards. Any anomalies in the distribution, the Minister asserted, must be reported to the District Administration. "Not a single person should be cheated out of their benefits," Minister stressed. The selection process for new ration card beneficiaries in Barpeta District, initiated in September, concluded in December. Altogether, 15,264 ration cards have been issued, benefiting 65,264 individuals district-wide. In 24 No. Barpeta LAC, 3,361 cards have been issued, covering 15,011 beneficiaries.

Concurrently, similar events were also held at the Mandia, Pakabetbari, and Chenga LACs, chaired by Additional District Commissioners and other officials from the district. Notably, 3201 new cards were distributed in the Pakabetbari LAC, 3212 cards were distributed in Mandia LAC, 3224 cards were distributed in Chenga LAC, and 2266 cards were distributed in the section of Bhawanipur-Sorbhog that falls under Barpeta.

Notably, ration card holders will also receive free medical treatment up to Rs 5 lakh under the Ayushman Bharat and Ayushman Assam schemes. Eligible families without existing LPG connections will also receive free cooking gas through the Ujjwala scheme.

The Government of Assam, in 2024, has linked ration cards to the flagship Orunodoi scheme to ensure transparency and prevent fraudulent claims. A valid ration card is now also mandatory to access benefits under Orunodoi.