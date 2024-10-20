Over 200 people fell ill after consuming traditional snacks at a memorial ceremony in Assam's Golaghat district on Saturday night. The incident occurred during an obituary function at Pasghoria village in Uriamghat, Sarupathar area.

Guests reported symptoms including stomach ache, headache, vomiting, and diarrhoea after eating 'jalpan', a traditional snack made with puffed rice and cream. Officials quickly admitted 53 individuals to local health centres, with two cases requiring transfer to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital for advanced treatment.

The majority of affected individuals are reported to be in stable condition. While some have been discharged after treatment, approximately 150 people with minor symptoms are being monitored at home.

Sarupathar's BJP MLA Biswajit Phukan visited the hospital to assess the situation. He stated that the district administration would send a food inspector to investigate the cause of the outbreak. A medical camp has been established in the village to provide health checkups for residents.