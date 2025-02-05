Acting on specific intelligence regarding narcotics, a team from Lumding Police, led by Inspector Sasadhar Kalita and SI (P) Ankur Kakoti, conducted a search operation and apprehended two individuals in possession of a significant quantity of suspected contraband.



During the operation, authorities recovered three cartons containing a total of 49,248 suspected SPS Plus capsules. The seized substances were confiscated, and legal proceedings have been initiated.



A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway to trace the origin and distribution network of the narcotics.





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