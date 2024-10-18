Over 9 lakh voters are set to cast their votes in the upcoming bypolls for five assembly constituencies in Assam on November 13, 2024. Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Goel shared the details during a press conference on Friday, highlighting the significant number of eligible voters and the arrangements in place for the polls.

The bypolls for Dholai (SC), Samaguri, Behali, Bongaigaon, and Sidli (ST) constituencies have been necessitated after their respective MLAs were elected to the Lok Sabha earlier this year. Out of a total electorate of 910,665, 455,924 are women and 454,722 are men. Additionally, 4,389 voters with physical disabilities and 3,788 voters over the age of 85 will also participate.

Voting will be conducted across 1,078 polling stations, with Sidli (ST) having the highest number of booths at 273, while Behali has the lowest with 154. The polling hours will be from 7 am to 5 pm, ensuring that voters present at the polling stations before closing will be allowed to vote.

Goel assured that preparations for the bypolls are on track, with sufficient stock of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and the first randomisation scheduled for Saturday. "The model code of conduct is already in effect across the districts where these constituencies are located," he said.

The last date for filing nominations is October 25, with scrutiny scheduled for October 28 and the deadline for withdrawal on October 30. Counting will begin on November 23, starting with postal ballots at 8 am.

The ruling alliance has announced that the BJP will contest from Dholai (SC), Behali, and Samaguri, while AGP will contest from Bongaigaon and UPPL from Sidli (ST).

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