In a major crackdown on illegal pharmacies running in the state, Assam Police in Morigaon's Boribazar, under the jurisdiction of Mikirbheta Police Station, pulled the shutter down on a pharmacy running illegally and without license.

As per preliminary reports, an individual named Ataur Rahman was discovered operating a pharmacy without a valid drug license.

In response, the Drug Inspector, with the support of the Morigaon Police, conducted a raid and seized all the medications from the establishment. The crackdown highlights ongoing efforts to regulate the pharmaceutical industry and ensure compliance with legal standards.

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