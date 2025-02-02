The Wildlife Range of Pobitora, under the Guwahati Wildlife Division, commemorated World Wetlands Day with the theme "Wetlands for Our Common Future". The event was organized in collaboration with Aaranyak, an environmental NGO, and actively involved students from Hadukpar LP School of Mayong at Tamuliduva Wetland. The awareness program highlighted the ecological significance of wetlands and the need for their conservation, aiming to instill environmental consciousness among young minds.

In a remarkable development, the Asian Waterbird Census (AWC) 2025 recorded 10,933 waterbirds belonging to 56 species in the wetlands of Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary (WLS). This marks a significant rise from the 7,225 waterbirds recorded in 2024. The Tamuliduva Wetland, the largest wetland in Pobitora, remains a vital biodiversity hotspot within the sanctuary.

Established in 1987, Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary spans 38.85 km², encompassing the Rajamayong and Pobitora Reserve Forests. It provides diverse habitats, including hilly forests, grasslands, and wetlands, sustaining a rich array of wildlife. The sanctuary is home to 107 Great Indian One-Horned Rhinoceroses (as per the 2022 Census), along with 22 mammal species, 375 bird species, 27 reptile species, 9 amphibian species, and 39 fish species.

The AWC 2025 survey on January 18, 2025, further revealed that 80% of the recorded waterbirds were migratory, while 20 per cent were resident species, reaffirming Pobitora’s critical role in avian conservation.

The observance of World Wetlands Day and the latest census figures underscore the sanctuary’s growing biodiversity and the need for continued conservation efforts to safeguard its unique ecosystem.