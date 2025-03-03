Assam police forces successfully intercepted four Bangladeshi nationals attempting to cross illegally into India along the Indo-Bangladesh border.

The apprehended individuals have been identified as Rofiqul Kalam, Muskan, Abdul Rahman, and Aktar Hussain. Following their detention, all four were promptly returned across the border in accordance with established protocols.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted the operation on social media, emphasising the vigilance of state security forces.

"We are alert 24/7 to safeguard our borders," Sarma stated in his post, underlined the administration's commitment to border security.

The operation reflects ongoing concerns about unauthorised border crossings in the region, where security forces maintain continuous surveillance to prevent illegal immigration. Authorities have reinforced their presence along strategic sections of the border in recent months as part of broader security measures.