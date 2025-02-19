Assam's Nagaon Police, in collaboration with Sonitpur Police, apprehended a notorious poacher who is wanted in multiple criminal cases.

Acting on reliable input and technical analysis, the police personnel launched a well-coordinated operation and apprehended Rafik Ali (40), a resident of Jaramari village, PS Dhing, Nagaon, currently residing at Muslim Chapori, PS Thelamara, Sonitpur.

During initial interrogation, Ali disclosed that he had concealed one rifle and one pistol. Following this, police teams led by the Assistant Superintendent of Police (Crime) carried out searches in several of Ali's known hideouts.

The operation culminated in the recovery of a 12-bore SBBL hammerless knockabout rifle, along with four live rounds and two empty cartridges, which were found in a paddy field owned by Ali.

The recovered arms and ammunition were seized in accordance with legal procedures.

The police have taken further follow-up actions and investigation is underway.