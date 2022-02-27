MARGARITA: One person was arrested and a case was registered under the Assam Excise Act, 2018 during the Excise Raid conducted at Bordumsa Bazar, Pengeree Chariali under Margherita Sub division on saturday night within the Digboi Excise Circle.

The patrolling and raid was conducted jointly by the Margherita and Digboi excise circle under the supervision of Prasanta Dutta Deputy Superintendent of Excise Margherita and Digboi Excise Circle.

The Excise team was led by Satyam Priyom Inspector of Excise, Digboi, Anuwar Hussain, Assistant Excise Inspector Margherita and other staffs Margherita and Digboi Excise Circle.

During the raid by Excise department 7.80 litres of Beer, 15.915 litres of IMFL (marked for sale in Assam only) and 23.565 litresof IMFL (marked for sale in Arunachal Pradesh) were seized in the operation.

The arrested person has been to judicial custody while further investigation is going on till filling of this report.