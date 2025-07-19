Assam police arrest 21 in Goalpara's Paikan over eviction violence

Tensions remain high in the Paikan Reserve Forest area of Goalpara following a violent altercation that erupted during an eviction drive on Thursday. Police personnel reportedly came under attack from a section of local residents opposing the eviction process.

In response to the incident, security forces launched a late-night operation on Friday, arresting 11 more individuals from across the Krishnai region. With these fresh arrests, the total number of detainees linked to the clash has risen to 21.

According to police sources, several accused individuals have absconded to other areas within Goalpara in an attempt to escape law enforcement. Authorities, however, have ramped up efforts to trace and apprehend those involved by scrutinizing video footage captured during the unrest.

“The operation is ongoing, and we are confident of identifying and nabbing all culprits,” a senior police official stated, although details of further action remain under wraps.

Meanwhile, security has been reinforced in and around the eviction site to avert any potential flare-ups. The district administration remains vigilant, closely monitoring the situation to ensure law and order is maintained.