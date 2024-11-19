Assam Police apprehended nine Bangladeshi nationals who had unlawfully crossed the international border into India through the Karimganj district. The individuals were promptly handed over to Bangladeshi authorities, underscoring the state’s robust response to cross-border challenges.

This operation is part of Assam's comprehensive strategy to bolster security along the extensive 1,885-km India-Bangladesh border. Recent regional disturbances have heightened the need for stringent border surveillance, prompting state authorities to intensify efforts to deter unauthorized crossings. These proactive measures reflect Assam's commitment to securing its borders and effectively managing transboundary issues.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded the swift action taken by the Assam Police. Sharing his appreciation on X (formerly known as Twitter), he stated: “Today, in an alert move, @assampolice identified and apprehended 9 Bangladeshi infiltrators in Karimganj and sent them across the border. Good job, Team!”

The apprehended individuals were identified as Md Mamun, Abbu Naim, Rashed Islam, Morad Ali Mandal, Md Asraful Haque, Md Basir Hawladar, Md Robiul Hawladar, Md Mahabat Ali, and Md Mohim Hossain. This successful operation is a testament to Assam Police's vigilance and the state’s unwavering commitment to maintaining law and order amid ongoing regional security challenges.

Also read: Sikkim: BJP raises concern over shutting down of 97 schools, weak educational framework in state