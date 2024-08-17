The Assam police arrested an inter-state thief, identified as Sahrukh Khan from Guwahati, on August 16 during an operation led by Additional SP of Kamrup Kalyan Pathak and Officer in Charge of Chhaygaon PS Bhaskar Mall Patowary.

The police also recovered seven RRUs from his rented house and accordingly as per his confession another five were recovered from another flat. The market value of the seized 12 RRUs is estimated at Rs 45-60 lakhs.

OC Chaygaon PS Bhaskar Malla Patowary said that they received specific information that one interstate thief namely Shah Rukh Khan of Uttar Pradesh had stolen one RRU (Remote Radio Unit) receiver and has been taking shelter at Dhiren Para in Guwahati.

The information was accordingly shared with SP Kamrup Ranjan Bhuyan following which a raid and search operation was conducted in Khan's rented house at Dhirenpara Milonpur.

OC Patowary disclosed that Sahrukh Khan is a resident of Kalimpur under Khatoli Police Station of Muzafanagar District in UP.

During investigation, the police discovered that the stolen RRU were supposed to be sold in a Delhi-based market and further transported to Bangladesh and Africa. The police registered a suo moto case at Chhaygaon PS vide Chhaygaon PS Case -289/24 U/S 305/317/112 BNS in this regard.

It is to be mentioned that the Remote Radio Unit (RRU), also known as a Remote Radio Head (RRH), is a transceiver that's often installed in wireless base stations and towers. RRUs connect wireless devices to wireless networks, allowing users to send and receive text messages and other data.