Amid the crackdown on child marriage, the state Police on February 10, apprehended a man in Bongaigaon for allegedly attending the marriage of his nephew who tied the knot with a minor girl.

As per a source, the person has been identified as 40-year-old Zahir Ali Mondal, a resident of Supariguri No 2in the Bongaigaon district of Assam.

After the arrest, the man was brought to the Gerukabari patrol police station.

Mondal had gone to the wedding of Rafiq Ali Mondal in Jamdaha No. 1 who married a 15-year-old girl five months ago.

Meanwhile, as many as 2763 persons have been arrested so far and 4135 cases have been registered in connection with cases related to child marriage in Assam.

The highest number of arrests have been made in Hojai district which stands at 216 while Nagaon comes second where a total of 184 persons were arrested in the child marriage case.

On the other hand, Dhubri stands third where a total of 183 persons have been arrested in the Assam government's crackdown against child marriage.

In terms of cases, Dhubri has the highest number of registered cases which stands at 383 and Nagaon follows Dhurbri with 255 cases registered in the police station.

Kokrajhar comes next where 209 cases have been registered against persons involved in child marriage.

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