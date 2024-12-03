Assam Police have arrested one person in connection with the Gorajan murder case in Nagaon district, where three members of a family and another man were brutally killed at their residence in November.

Nagaon Superintendent of Police, Swapnaneel Deka confirmed the arrest, identifying the accused as Amal Sarkar, the nephew of one of the victims, Gunadhar Sarkar.

Sarkar, his wife Sarojini and their youngest daughter Jayasmrita, and a youth from Nagaon Anupam Sutradhar were found dead in an attack with sharp weapons in the Sarkar residence on the night of November 22.

Two other members of the Sarkar family, a daughter whose marriage was scheduled for November 27 and her brother, were away in Nagaon shopping for the wedding.

Locals had suspected a love affair between Anupam and the daughter whose marriage had been fixed gone wrong to be the reason behind the killings. Police had formed a Special Investigating Team to take forward the probe.

The SP said as per investigation so far, Amal, who lived a couple of houses away, had rushed to his uncle Gunadhar's residence on the night of the incident after hearing some noise.

Gunadhar and his wife were already dead on the floor, while Anupam was attacking Jayasmrita when Amal walked in. As the girl fell dead, Amal and Anupam engaged in a fight with the former killing Anupam during it, Deka said.

"We are looking into the statement made by Amal Sarkar. He will be produced before the court tomorrow and we will seek his custody for further interrogation," he added.