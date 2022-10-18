Nalbari District Police on October 18 apprehended one more jihadi suspect for his alleged links with Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) and Al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) from Assam's Nalbari.

The accused person was identified as Jubair Hussain (24), a resident of Choto Ailliya village under Ghograpar Police station.

''Nalbari Police has arrested one more jihadi suspect today in connection with Ghograpar PS Case no.163/22, U/S- 120(B)/121/121(A)/122 IPC, R/W-Sec -10/13 UA(P) Act,'' an official statement read.

As per the police, Hussain will be produced before a court on October 19.

Amidst the ongoing crackdown by the state machinery on the mushrooming Jihadi modules in the state, the Assam police on October 17 also arrested four persons for their alleged links with ABT.

Notably, they were arrested from Nalbari and Tamulpur in Assam. The police also seized mobile phones along with other incriminating documents.

The apprehended persons were identified as - Sadeq Ali from Dongar Gaon Anchalik Madrassa under Tamulpur Police station and Jakibul Ali from Ghagrapar, Nalbari district.

Sadeq Ali was earlier associated with JMB and Neo JMB and for the last two years worked for AQIS and radicalizing youths including Jakibul Ali and others.