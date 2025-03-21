The Assam police arrested one person in possession of heroin worth Rs 1 crore in Nagaon district.

Acting on a specific tip-off, the police intercepted a vehicle at Gereki area and seized 461 gm of heroin following a thorough search.

Following the seizure, the individual was arrested.

The information was shared by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on his official X handle as he congratulated the police for the successful operation.

He reiterated the state's fight against drugs and lauded the police personnel. "Good job Assam police", CM Sarma wrote.

Earlier last week, Assam police seized yaba tablets worth approximately Rs 24 crore and arrested two individuals in Sribhumi district near the Mizoram border on March 16.

Authorities intercepted a truck based on intelligence inputs and discovered the contraband hidden in a secret compartment. Superintendent of Police Partha Protim Das said the vehicle, which originated from Mizoram’s Champhai district, was stopped at the Puwamara bypass. Upon inspection, officers found 80,000 yaba tablets concealed within the truck.