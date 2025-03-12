Assam police seized cannabis worth Rs 30 lakh in Cachar district. Three drug peddlers were arrested in this connection.

Acting on reliable inputs, the police personnel launched an operation at Krishnapur Part II, under the jurisdiction of Silchar police station and intercepted an e-rickshaw.

Following the interception, three were arrested.

Taking to his official X handle, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded the police for their achievement in the state's fight against drug smuggling and trafficking.

"Great job, @assampolice!" CM Himanta stated.

Earlier in Cachar, the Assam police seized 98,000 Yaba tablets worth Rs 30 crore in Cachar and suspected heroin in Dhubri in two separate operations. Two individuals were arrested in this connection.

Acting on credible intelligence, the Cachar police conducted a successful anti-narcotics operation in Chandrapur Part II, Kakmara, under Lakhipur Police Station.

The operation led to the arrest of a suspect and the seizure of the Yaba tablets, along with Rs 3.5 lakh in cash.